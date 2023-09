(WSYR-TV) — A day in the lives of 17 dancers, all trying to make their mark. It’s ‘A Chorus Line!, and it’s coming to the Merry Go Round Playhouse in Auburn.

Jeff Skowron, who plays Zach, and Karli Dinardo, who plays Cassie, stopped by the Bridge Street studio to preview the show. Catch ‘A Chorus Line’ in Auburn through this Saturday.

Matinees of the show are at 2:00 pm, evening performances are at 7:30 pm Monday through Thursday and at 8:00 pm Friday and Saturday.