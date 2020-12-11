‘A Christmas Carol’ Re-imagined And In Select Theaters For The Holidays

A brand new re-imagined version of “A Christmas Carol” comes to life on screen just in time for the holidays.

Jacqui and David Morris are the brother-sister duo behind the classic tale with a modern twist. Together, they’ve combined contemporary choreography with Dickens’ tale for a moving experience. The film also brings the world of modern dance and the art of storytelling together using some of the world’s most respected ballet dancers as well as stars of the stage and screen.

The re-imagined version of “A Christmas Carol” is playing at the Movie Tavern at Township 5 in Camillus beginning Saturday December 11. It runs through Tuesday, December 15th. For movie times and more information, visit MarcusTheatres.com.