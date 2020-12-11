‘A Christmas Carol’ Re-imagined And In Select Theaters For The Holidays

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

A brand new re-imagined version of “A Christmas Carol” comes to life on screen just in time for the holidays.

Jacqui and David Morris are the brother-sister duo behind the classic tale with a modern twist. Together, they’ve combined contemporary choreography with Dickens’ tale for a moving experience. The film also brings the world of modern dance and the art of storytelling together using some of the world’s most respected ballet dancers as well as stars of the stage and screen.

The re-imagined version of “A Christmas Carol” is playing at the Movie Tavern at Township 5 in Camillus beginning Saturday December 11. It runs through Tuesday, December 15th. For movie times and more information, visit MarcusTheatres.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected