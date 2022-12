(WSYR-TV) — “A Christmas Story” started out as a small-budget movie based on the memories of humorist Jean Shepherd. That film has become a holiday favorite for millions. Now, the story comes to life as a musical on stage at the Redhouse Arts Center.

“A Christmas Story, The Musical” opens at Redhouse tomorrow, Dec. 9, and runs through Dec. 18.

Get tickets and more information at TheRedhouse.org.