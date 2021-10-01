A Country Artist You Need to Know: Caroline Jones

Rolling Stone magazine called Caroline Jones “one of the ten country artists you need to know.”

Currently, she is on tour as an honorary member of the Zac Brown Band in 2021 for his “The Comeback” Tour. While her trip to CNY was canceled since Zac Brown tested positive for COVID-19, she hopes to get back on the road soon.

Caroline opened for the Zac Brown Band back in 2017 and says, “I really owe my career to Zac and the Zac Brown Band.” When she got the call back in June of 2021, she was shocked and honored to be a part of the band. Caroline mentions her sophomore album is about to be release and has not set a date at this time.

For more information, you can visit, CarolineJones.com.