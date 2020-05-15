A COVID-19 Update From Mayor Ben Walsh

Central New York is officially beginning phase one of ‘Restart New York’ but what exactly does that mean for the city of Syracuse and surrounding areas? Mayor Ben Walsh, who is also part of the regional control team to monitor the reopening says that it’s all part of a calculated process to slowly and safely regain some normality.
