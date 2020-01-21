A Cozy New Take on A Winter Getaway in Cayuga County

It’s part hibernation, part vacation and 100-percent good for the soul and it’s happening right here in Central New York. Cayuga County Tourism wants everyone to take advantage of what the area has to offer and for the first time this year, they’re offering a fun way to take in the Finger Lakes region amid the winter months.

Karen Kuhl heads the Cayuga County Tourism office and says that the winter related idea is a way for people to have a good time right in their own backyard.

“We wanted to go beyond the stay-cation …. and it’s winter related,” she says. “We tend to consider vacations as a big grand deal that we have to prepare for and save money …no, just do something for yourself,” she adds.

Local breweries, restaurants, vineyards and inns are all part of the the the County’s push to bring winter fun to all. Each business will also offer different incentives and packages to entice people to come out and have a good time.

Springside Inn owner, Sean Lattimore says it’s the simple idea of having fun right where you are.

“What we’re talking about is just it’s going away not to far from home and felling like you’re in another spot,” he says. “You can hunker in and stay in the room all day or come down and get a cocktail and hot chocolate and walk the trails as well.”

The Hilton Garden Inn, The Inns of Aurora and Tuner 1816 House in Fair Haven are all participating with their own unique spin on the idea. Guests are encouraged to take advantage of the onsite dining options at the hotels and they can also find fun ideas for local excursions online too.

The Cayuga County campaign kicks off at Prison City Pub and Brewery in Auburn on Wednesday, January 22 from 5:30 to 7pm. Everyone is welcome the first 20 people to arrive will also receive $2 off a signature ‘Hibercation’ beer flight.

To learn more visit Hibercation.com.