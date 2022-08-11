(WSYR-TV) — There’s nothing like watching the great film “The Sandlot” with your family, unless you could watch it in a historic ballpark. You’ll get your chance next Thursday when historic the NBT Bank Stadium hosts “A Film on the Field” to benefit hospice.

This event is presented by Hematology-Oncology Associates of Central New York, and it’s set to be a grand slam night with film, fireworks, entertainment, and more.

Hospice of CNY & The Finger Lakes provides expert end-of-life care to people in the Upstate community.

During the pandemic, Hospice of CNY & The Finger Lakes had to pivot quite a bit when hosting fundraiser events. Last year, they decided to host a movie night outside of NBT Bank Stadium, which was fortunately a big success. This year, they wanted to try something new and move the event inside the ballpark.

General Admission opens at 5:30 p.m. There will also be a VIP Party kicking off at 6 p.m. in the Metropolitan Club. The party will include food, an open bar, and entertainment. VIP Party guests and sponsors are invited to stay and watch the film in the air conditioning, on one of the weather-sheltered seats, or on the outfield.

For more information on the event, visit FilmOnTheField.GiveSmart.com.