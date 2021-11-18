A Frozen Dining Production At The Marriott Syracuse Downtown

You’re invited to celebrate the most magical time of the year in royal fashion at The Marriott Syracuse Downtown for their Frozen Dining Production.

Royal Promise Productions is hosting their newest formal experience inspired by Elsa and Anna of Arendelle and Founding Fairies Ashley Daddona and Jessica Corbett says it’s a great way for everyone to dress up, dine out and step into the magical world of the ‘winter sisters.’

The professional character company creates “Real Magic in Every Moment” for Royals young and old, Ashley and Jessica say. They service all of Upstate New York and specialize in dining, destination and storybook productions from original and classic characters and superheroes.

General Admission tickets include, a brunch buffet-style meal, individual table meet and greets, interactive performances, royal games, dances and sing-alongs and more. Any profits made help to fund their “Promise Program” which creates free and discounted events for communities and individuals in need.

A Frozen Dining Production is happening Sunday, November 28th from 11a.m. to 3p.m. at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown. Tickets are $55 per guest. To learn more and purchase tickets, visit Royal PromiseProductions.com.