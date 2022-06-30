(WSYR-TV) — An all-star cast is planned for the Capitol Fourth on PBS. It is America’s longest running, live national Independence Day tradition. Four-time Grammy nominee Mickey Guyton is this year’s host.

“There are so many artists from all different genres, coming together to celebrate the Fourth of July, and it will be just a great moment. We are finally together in person, and that is such a big deal,” says the country superstar.

Guyton is the first African American female artist to earn a Grammy nomination in a country category. She may be known for her singing abilities, but she is now building up her skills as a host.

“I really liked hosting, that was something I never thought would be something I would be part of,” Guyton says.

Hearing the National Anthem is the reason why Guyton wished to sing in the first place. She says it is full-circle to have gotten the opportunity to sing at the Super Bowl, and then at a Capitol Fourth.

“A Capitol Fourth” airs on PBS on Monday, July 4. For more information, visit A Capitol Fourth | PBS.