Meals on Wheels of Syracuse has found a unique way to raise money, which is much needed as they work to combat hunger in the city.

Each summer, they host their Alley Cat Ride, and Community Relations Director Michael Nortman says bike riders really enjoy it.

“We give each rider a bag of empty milk carton’s that represent meals and we give them a list of stops around town and they ride their bikes around town, deliver the meals and each stop usually has kind of a fun little puzzle or event that they have to do and then they move on to the next one” he says.

The Alley Cat Ride is planned for July 16 and starts and finishes at the Syracuse University Center of Excellence.

This is the fourth year of the fundraiser, and Meals on Wheels of Syracuse is hoping more than 100 people will take part. Their financial goal is $35,000, and all the money raised stays in Syracuse and helps Meals on Wheels of Syracuse reach more neighbors in need.

“One of our participants says it’s the most fun you can have on a bike” Nortman adds.

Click here to learn more or to register.