A Fun Way Mirabito Energy Products Is Helping Us All Embrace Winter

Mirabito Energy Products has been serving Central New York for nearly 100 years and with all that they’ve seen in that time, they know and understand that this year, we could all use a little fun this winter.

To shed a positive light on winter, they created the Winterfest Trifecta Contest. To enter, simply place your bets for the highest snowfall totals along with the coldest and warmest temperatures. Entries will be accepted now through December 21st. Winners will be chosen from each of the four regions that include Binghamton, Newburgh and Syracuse.

To enter and to learn more about what Mirabito can do for you, visit Mirabito.com/Winterfest.

