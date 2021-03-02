A Guide for Real People Who Like Wine, But Not the Snobbery That Goes with It

Podcaster, Author and Wine Lover Elizabeth Schenider is taking the intimidation out of selecting a good bottle of wine and she’s come up with an easy way to break down the process.

Schneider is known for her podcast ‘Wine For Normal People’ with more than 7 million views, and now she’s put her wine-tasting talents in book form. “I translate wine into normal terms that you can relate to,” she says.

From best sniffing, sipping and swirling practices, to picking a crowd-pleasing favorite, Schneider serves up sweet advice for anyone interested in wine.

To learn more about how Elizabeth transforms wine terms into words we all can understand, visit WineForNormalPeople.com. You can also purchase her new book wherever books are sold.