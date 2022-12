(WSYR-TV) — The locally owned businesses at Township 5 over in Camillus are coming together to spread some holiday cheer this season. Ten of the businesses there are hosting a fun holiday-themed event giving away 10 beautiful gift baskets.

Dress in your holiday flair & visit on Dec. 14! Eat, drink and be merry as you shop one of these ten participating small businesses.

The Holiday Cheer Crawl starts next Wednesday at 10 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m.

Learn more at Township5.com.