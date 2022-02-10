A small group of Syracuse University students are in Los Angeles and using the Big Game as learning experience.

“This all was able to become a thing because of the Newhouse Sports Media Center and Professor Olivia Stomski giving us the opportunity to come all the way out to Los Angeles” says Jenna Elique, a student at SU’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. “This trip has been going on for a few years now and we are a part of the lucky of group of students who get to go.”

The students are covering all aspects of the game and the activities that are happening in the week leading up to it.

“We have a radio show every day” says Brad Klein, also a student at SU’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. “We get to talk to a lot of really cool people. I ran into Pat McAfee the other day and hopefully we can get him on the show. Fingers crossed on that one, but it’s just a really cool experience.”

Jenna and Brad say they have free reign to cover the stories they want and say just being on-site and working side-by-side with journalists from around the world has been quite an experience.

All the Syracuse University students who are in Los Angeles are sharing their experiences on social media.

