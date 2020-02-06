A Local Twist on 29 Days of Black History

Celebrate Black History month with a local twist. Three central New York artists have teamed up to recreate iconic portraits of trail blazers in history using local models.

The creative shop, Stay Fresh, and local artist, Jaleel Campbell, have joined forces to put together a full month of imagery to honor inspirational black figures. Everyday in February Stay Fresh will post a picture of a trail blazer and their story along with a picture of a local model reenacting the image.

“We’re trying to learn from the past but add our new twist to it,” Campbell said.

Photographer Jessica Montgomery admitted trying to recreate the photos is challenging because she’s not in the same head space as the original photographer. “It’s so much fun. Each one is kind of like figuring out a puzzle,” Montgomery said.

The team has featured Jazzie B, front man of the band Soul II Soul, renowned author and Nobel Peace Prize winner Toni Morrison, the first lady of the civil rights movement Coretta Scott King, Octavia Butler, the first science fiction author to receive the MacArthur Fellowship, author, educator, activist, feminist, philosopher Angela Davis and musician Bob Marley.

To follow along with the daily black history posts or for more information visit https://stayfresh.design/blog/.