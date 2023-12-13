(WSYR-TV) — Everybody knows Central New York knows how to celebrate Christmas; even Charles Dickens came here. Robert Searing, Creator of History at the Onondaga Historical Association (OHA), said that Dickens’s first stop in Upstate NY was in March 1868.

During his trip, he read “A Christmas Carol” out loud and invited all locals to see him perform. Sadly, Dickens was not fond of the Syracuse House, where he stayed at the time, and was not afraid to let it be known.

If you want to go back in time, the OHA in downtown Syracuse has recreated a Victorian living room to transport you to Christmas in 1868. Searing recommends it for all ages. There is no telling what you’ll see, maybe even the ghost of Dickens himself.

For more info visit: cnyhistory.org