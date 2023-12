(WSYR-TV) — According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, every 15 minutes, three people die from fentanyl poisonings and or overdoses in the United States.

NewsChannel 9 is presenting an hour long special on the crisis called “More Than a Number: The Opioid Epidemic in Central New York.”

Iris and Christie Casciano are hosting it and Melissa Thorne is one of the executive producers. They joined Bridge Street to talk about the special and the impact this crisis is having on the community.