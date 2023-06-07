(WSYR-TV) — The production of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” marks the tenth year Redhouse has included actors from the Arc of Onondaga in the cast.

Marguerite Mitchell, the Director of Education at the Redhouse, gathers with us to chat about Redhouse’s collaboration with Arc’s clients; individuals with developmental disabilities, to have them interact with the arts.

Mitchell shares the importance of the arts for all. Director of Education chats about the modern twist of the famous Shakespearean production Redhouse has composed with Arc. Artists both in and outside of the Central New York area band together with Arc’s clients the next two Saturdays at the Redhouse.

For more information check out rathaus.org