(WSYR-TV) — Howard Rose spent a year in Vietnam, and just like it did for so many other veterans, the war changed his life.

Howard wrote a memoir of that haunting year drawn from a diary he kept in the war.

The book is called “Diary of a Disposable Soldier” and his wife Christine along with Ken Marfilius, professor at Syracuse University’s Falk College, share the details on its contents and origins.

The memoir shares powerful facts about the sentiments of Vietnam War soldiers and how they were treated both during and after their service.

Howard had always thought of writing a book, but believed it might be too late. He wasn’t physically able to write any longer because he couldn’t use his hands.

That all changed when a friend of Howard’s from high school stepped up by offering to help take notes on Howard’s memories from the war. It was then that the foundation for the book was born.

Ken then stepped in after this foundation was laid. He received a call asking for his help publishing the book, and decided to join the project.

Howard finished the book two days before he died of complications from exposure to Agent Orange. With Ken’s help, the book made it to print.

You can purchase “Diary of a Disposable Soldier” now on Amazon.com.