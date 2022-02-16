The city of Rome is getting ready for a multiversity of Science, Art, and Technology… a new center called MOSART downtown.

It’s a major initiative of the Project Fibonacci Foundation, a non-profit launched in 2016. Dr. Andy Drozd is the founder and chair of the Foundation. The mission is to prepare youth in the Mohawk Valley for the workforce of tomorrow. And he says the Arts are a critical part of the mix with the other STEM disciplines (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics). The new center will include interactive exhibits featuring artificial intelligence-inspired art including traditional artworks. It will also be a venue for special community programming and guest speakers, and a hub for local STEAM leadership education programs. The foundation is raising money now and hopes to open the center’s doors in 2023.

The Project Fibonacci Foundation will be participating in STEAM Night with the Syracuse Crunch, sponsored by C&S, on Friday, February 25th at the Oncenter War Memorial. And you can find more information about plans for MOSART at ProjectFibonacci.org.