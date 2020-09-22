A New School Year Begins At OnTech Charter High School

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

The new school year is underway at OnTech Charter High School on the city’s Westside. Despite COVID-19, the charter school that just opened its doors three years ago, is the only high school in the city of Syracuse that currently has in-school classes.

Along with a unique hybrid program, they offer small class sizes, a unique design approach, individualized learning programs and hands-on learning. OnTech is still recruiting but only has six slots left for their ninth grade class. They accepts students from the city of Syracuse and surrounding districts too.

To learn more visit Apply2OnTech.com.

