A New Take On The NY State Fair Loaded Baked Potato

In the spirit of the State Fair we’ve come up with a fun take on our own loaded baked potato. Floor Director Melissa Thorne walks Steve and Sistina through a NewsChannel 9 inspired baked potato complete with local ingredients. Apples, New York Sharp Cheddar Cheese and Gianelli sausage round out some of the key ingredients.
NewsChannel 9 Loaded Baked Potato
Ingredients
- Baked Potato (4)
- New York Sharp Cheddar Cheese
- 1 pound of Gianelli Sausage
- Dinosaur Barbecue Pulled Pork
- 1 New York Apple
- Bacon Jam (2-3 tablespoons)
- Scallions
- 1 cup of plain Greek yogurt
- 1 lemon
- Caramel to taste
- sea salt to taste
Directions
- Bake your potato as desired.
- Cook your sausage on and pork and set aside
- Dice one apple and add to buttered pan to caramelize. Once browned, add 2 to 3 tablespoons of bacon jam
- For Yogurt-style sour cream, add fresh lemon juice to one cup of non-fat yogurt.
- Assemble potatoes with shredded cheese, pork, sausage, scallions, apple jam, caramel and sea salt, and yogurt-sour cream and enjoy!
