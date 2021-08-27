A New Take On The NY State Fair Loaded Baked Potato

In the spirit of the State Fair we’ve come up with a fun take on our own loaded baked potato. Floor Director Melissa Thorne walks Steve and Sistina through a NewsChannel 9 inspired baked potato complete with local ingredients. Apples, New York Sharp Cheddar Cheese and Gianelli sausage round out some of the key ingredients.

NewsChannel 9 Loaded Baked Potato

Ingredients

  • Baked Potato (4)
  • New York Sharp Cheddar Cheese
  • 1 pound of Gianelli Sausage
  • Dinosaur Barbecue Pulled Pork
  • 1 New York Apple
  • Bacon Jam (2-3 tablespoons)
  • Scallions
  • 1 cup of plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 lemon
  • Caramel to taste
  • sea salt to taste

Directions

  1. Bake your potato as desired.
  2. Cook your sausage on and pork and set aside
  3. Dice one apple and add to buttered pan to caramelize. Once browned, add 2 to 3 tablespoons of bacon jam
  4. For Yogurt-style sour cream, add fresh lemon juice to one cup of non-fat yogurt.
  5. Assemble potatoes with shredded cheese, pork, sausage, scallions, apple jam, caramel and sea salt, and yogurt-sour cream and enjoy!

