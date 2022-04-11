April is Financial Literacy Month. That’s a good time for folks to learn that investing can pave the way for a retirement of comfort and adventure. But many people have no idea how to get started. There are so many options, and they can all be intimidating.

Plynk is a new app-based option that allows you to ease into investing on your phone or personal device.

Marco Arce is the team lead for Customer Experience at Plynk. The app is designed to make investing easier for beginners. The app uses straight-forward language and clear explanations to allow beginners to get started with just a $1 minimum. There are also tips, how-to advice, and educational articles designed to be easy to understand, so new investors can learn as they go.

You can find out more about what they have to offer at PlynkInvest.com.