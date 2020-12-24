A Non-Traditional Christmas Celebration Online

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Christmas will look a lot different this year and churches are getting creative to make sure everyone can celebrate.

Plymouth Congregational Church UUC located on 232 East Onondaga Street in Downtown Syracuse will be having services online though Zoom. They will be having a Living Nativity service online on December 24th at 5:30pm. It will be streamed on their Facebook page, Facebook.com/PlymouthUCCSyracuse.

For more information you can visit PlymouthSYR.org

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected