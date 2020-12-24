A Non-Traditional Christmas Celebration Online

Christmas will look a lot different this year and churches are getting creative to make sure everyone can celebrate.

Plymouth Congregational Church UUC located on 232 East Onondaga Street in Downtown Syracuse will be having services online though Zoom. They will be having a Living Nativity service online on December 24th at 5:30pm. It will be streamed on their Facebook page, Facebook.com/PlymouthUCCSyracuse.

For more information you can visit PlymouthSYR.org