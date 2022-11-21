(WSYR-TV) — Upstate got a real taste of winter over the weekend, and it’s about to get even colder for another daring group.

That group is getting ready to take “The Polar Plunge,” to support our local Special Olympics. Michaela Darbyshire works with Special Olympics New York. Lieutenant Chris Koeppe is with the Onondaga County sheriff’s office. Diane Budnar is a Special Olympic athlete.

Get Freezin’ for a Reason by jumping in Oneida Lake in support of Special Olympics New York athletes on Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Oneida Shores Polar Plunge in Brewerton.

Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. The plunge takes place at noon. More information can be found at PolarPlungeNY.org/CNY.