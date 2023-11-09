(WSYR-TV) — There’s a lot of buzz about the music scene at the Maplewood Grand Ballroom at Holiday Inn on Seventh North Street in Liverpool. Now, they’re moving into monthly themed events, including a gathering of some of Central New York’s finest female talent.

Frank Bell is the owner of the Maplewood Bar and Grill. Singer/songwriter Chuck Schiele is producing the shows.

Heather Kubacki, Mira Grimm, and Sheela Tucker with a little help from Schiele perform the Eurythmic classic, “Sweet Dreams” on Bridge Street.

Diva Nova is Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00pm at the Maplewood Grand Ballroom at Holiday Inn on Seventh North Street. Tickets are available at the door or online at Eventbrite.com.

And there are special room rates available if you’d like to make a night of it. This saturday at the maplewood.