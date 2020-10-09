A Pumpkin Dip That’s Perfect For Fall

Posted:

Sistina serves up an easy treat that can be made in just a few minutes and is perfect for fall.

Ingredients

  • 1 15 ounce can of pumpkin puree
  • 1 box (3.4 ounces) Instant Vanilla Pudding Mix
  • 2 teaspoons of pumpkin spice
  • 1 teaspoon of apple pie spice
  • 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract (optional)
  • 8 ounces of Cool Whip thawed

Directions:

  1. In a large bowl, combine pumpkin puree and vanilla pudding mix
  2. Add pumpkin pie spice, apple pie spice, vanilla extract and mix until combined
  3. Fold in whipped topping and continue to fold until everything is thoroughly mixed
  4. Cover and chill for 2 hours or until cold
  5. Serve with fruit, cookies, pretzels or apples and enjoy.

