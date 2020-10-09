A Pumpkin Dip That’s Perfect For Fall

Sistina serves up an easy treat that can be made in just a few minutes and is perfect for fall.
Ingredients
- 1 15 ounce can of pumpkin puree
- 1 box (3.4 ounces) Instant Vanilla Pudding Mix
- 2 teaspoons of pumpkin spice
- 1 teaspoon of apple pie spice
- 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract (optional)
- 8 ounces of Cool Whip thawed
Directions:
- In a large bowl, combine pumpkin puree and vanilla pudding mix
- Add pumpkin pie spice, apple pie spice, vanilla extract and mix until combined
- Fold in whipped topping and continue to fold until everything is thoroughly mixed
- Cover and chill for 2 hours or until cold
- Serve with fruit, cookies, pretzels or apples and enjoy.
