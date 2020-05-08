Live Now
City of Syracuse COVID-19 Briefing
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

A Recipe Passed Down Through The Years: Beef Speidini

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Jean O’Toole learned to cook from someone very special to her: her mom Marie.

“Jean has always been interested in cooking and being in the kitchen” says Marie. “I would come home from work and she’d have this beautiful dinner on the table for me.”

That interest turned into a career, as Jean is now the Executive Director of the New York Beef Council. They’re based in Westmoreland in Oneida County.

Every year at the holidays, when Jean, Marie and their families gather, they make a special dish called Beef Speidini.

“This recipe has been passed down multi-generations” says Jean. It dates to at least Jean’s Great-Grandmother.

Here’s the recipe – enjoy!

BEEF SPEIDINI

3 lb. Beef Tenderloin or Eye of Round cut very thin (about 12-14 slices/pound)
3 Cups Bread Crumbs
¾ Cup Grated Italian Cheese (Pecorino Romano or Parmesan)
Salt & Pepper to taste
Garlic Salt & Onion Salt to taste
½ Cup Chopped Fresh Parsley
Large White onion cut in chunks
Bay Leaves

Cooking Instructions:

  1. Combine and sauté bread crumbs, grated cheese, spices and parsley in olive oil, lightly brown.
  2. Pound out meat slices, until thin. Dip meat in Olive oil, put about 1 Tbls of mixture on the meat and roll it up tightly and put on a skewer. Add a small slice of onion and one bay leaf between each Speidini
  3. Brush all finished roll ups with a mixture of Olive Oil, Lemon Juice and Oregano
  4. Broil or grill basting every five minutes with Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Oregano until done.

Serve as is or with spaghetti sauce.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected