A Recipe Passed Down Through The Years: Beef Speidini

Jean O’Toole learned to cook from someone very special to her: her mom Marie.

“Jean has always been interested in cooking and being in the kitchen” says Marie. “I would come home from work and she’d have this beautiful dinner on the table for me.”

That interest turned into a career, as Jean is now the Executive Director of the New York Beef Council. They’re based in Westmoreland in Oneida County.

Every year at the holidays, when Jean, Marie and their families gather, they make a special dish called Beef Speidini.

“This recipe has been passed down multi-generations” says Jean. It dates to at least Jean’s Great-Grandmother.

Here’s the recipe – enjoy!

BEEF SPEIDINI

3 lb. Beef Tenderloin or Eye of Round cut very thin (about 12-14 slices/pound)

3 Cups Bread Crumbs

¾ Cup Grated Italian Cheese (Pecorino Romano or Parmesan)

Salt & Pepper to taste

Garlic Salt & Onion Salt to taste

½ Cup Chopped Fresh Parsley

Large White onion cut in chunks

Bay Leaves

Cooking Instructions:

Combine and sauté bread crumbs, grated cheese, spices and parsley in olive oil, lightly brown. Pound out meat slices, until thin. Dip meat in Olive oil, put about 1 Tbls of mixture on the meat and roll it up tightly and put on a skewer. Add a small slice of onion and one bay leaf between each Speidini Brush all finished roll ups with a mixture of Olive Oil, Lemon Juice and Oregano Broil or grill basting every five minutes with Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Oregano until done.

Serve as is or with spaghetti sauce.