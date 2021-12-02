A Return To Theater: “Sister Act” Comes To The Redhouse Arts Center

The Redhouse Arts Center is celebrating its return to live theater with “Sister Act”.

The Tony-awarded show will be directed by newly appointed Redhouse Artistic Director Temar Underwood. Underwood mentions he is excited to get back to live theater and is excited about welcoming people back to the theater.

“Sister Act” runs from December 3-19th at Redhouse Arts Center located at 400 South Salina Street. For ticket information and current COVID-19 show policy, call the Redhouse Arts Center Box Office at 315-362-2785 or visit TheRedhouse.org.

