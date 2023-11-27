(WSYR-TV) — Bring in the new year with style. It’s a Royal Met Gala Fundraiser, and it’s all through the castle – which will be a multi-use event facility consisting of elegant event space, a networking lounge and a training and development center.

Co-Founders Evelyn and Chino Ingram joined the show Monday, along with Marquis Ash, and singer/songwriter Trina Braxton. The Ingram Castle Foundation – will provide education, training and community outreach initiatives that directly impact the residents of the South Side of Syracuse and other community members.

Learn more about the foundation at TheCastle603.com. You can also find them on Facebook.

The Royal Met Gala Fundraiser event is set for Sunday, December 31st from 8pm to 2am at the Oncenter.