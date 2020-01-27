A Snowmobile and Pony Riding Experience for Children of All Abilities

A new partnership between the Town of Clay and Sunshine Horses will give children with all abilities the chance to experience snowmobile and pony rides for free!

Through a partnership with Sunshine Horses, this insulated event will also offer food and beverages at no cost. The event is suitable for children of all ages and their families.

Helmets and gear will be provided. Event goers are encouraged to bring warm coats and gloves.

Town of Clay Accessor and founder of the Live Like You’re Living foundation, Rob Bick, said the partnership including Sunshine Horses was aimed to give families a new experience .

“We think it’s a great opportunity to take advantage of events that are put on by local charities… at no cost to anyone.”

Then Annual Snowmobile Ride for special needs children is happening Saturday, February 1st, from 10am to 1pm at the Clay Town Hall, 4401 Route 31, Clay. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information visit Townofclay.recdesk.com