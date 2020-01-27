Live Now
President Trump’s impeachment trial

A Snowmobile and Pony Riding Experience for Children of All Abilities

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

A new partnership between the Town of Clay and Sunshine Horses will give children with all abilities the chance to experience snowmobile and pony rides for free!

Through a partnership with Sunshine Horses, this insulated event will also offer food and beverages at no cost. The event is suitable for children of all ages and their families.

Helmets and gear will be provided. Event goers are encouraged to bring warm coats and gloves.

Town of Clay Accessor and founder of the Live Like You’re Living foundation, Rob Bick, said the partnership including Sunshine Horses was aimed to give families a new experience .

“We think it’s a great opportunity to take advantage of events that are put on by local charities… at no cost to anyone.”

Then Annual Snowmobile Ride for special needs children is happening Saturday, February 1st, from 10am to 1pm at the Clay Town Hall, 4401 Route 31, Clay. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information visit Townofclay.recdesk.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected