A Special Surprise For Elmcrest Elementary Teachers On Teacher Appreciation Day

When Liverpool teachers showed up to Elmcrest Elementary School Monday morning, they were greeted by signs made by members of the parent-teacher organization.

Members went to the school on Sunday in the rain to put signs out ahead of Teacher Appreciation Week. PTO President Laurie Rizzo says that the effort was made possible by the committee, willing parents, and students who wanted to extend their thanks to their teachers for their hard work.

The P.T.O. usually does something small for Teacher Appreciation Week, but given everything educators have gone through amid COVID-19, they knew they wanted to do something special this year.

Elmcrest Elementary Principal Daphne Valentine says that the gesture has been heartwarming for the staff and was a a welcomed surprise to walk up to on Monday morning. She adds, that given the challenges of this year, teachers deserve so much credit for how they made education a priority, even amid some tough circumstances.

“I know that our school community, our parents and our students are so appreciative of all that our teachers have done. I know that saying they go above and beyond is an overused statement but it’s certainly is true this year,” she says. “What they have done and what we have asked them to do, they have done well and they’ve done it with a smile on their face and as always they have had children at their focus.”