A Sweet Twist On A Popular Campfire Favorite: S’mores Cones

A new summer treat and a twist on a popular campfire favorite is taking the internet by storm. Move over, s’mores, a new summer treat in cone form is taking desserts to the next level. For a fun twist on this popular campfire treat, check out the recipe below.

Ingredients

  • Marshmallows
  • Mini peanut butter cups
  • Chocolate bar pieces
  • Rolos
  • Peanut Butter
  • Bananas
  • Strawberries & raspberries

Directions

1. Add in your desired campfire cone fillings to a waffle cone. Cover the entire cone with foil.

2. Place foil-wrapped cones over the campfire on a grate or near the coals for about 3-5 minutes. Once melted, use long tongs to grab them when hot and let cool for a couple of minutes before handling. If you’re not near a campfire, you can cook on a heated grill for 5-6 minutes or in the oven at 375 degrees for about 5-8 minutes.

3. Unwrap the foil from the top and enjoy the warm and gooey melted deliciousness

