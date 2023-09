(WSYR-TV) — You can get a taste of Finger Lakes wine right at the New York State Fairgrounds. Three Brothers Wineries and Estates is pouring some of their most popular wines, hard ciders, slushies among other favorites.

Cassie Clack is the Manager. She shared the story behind Three Brothers and brought some samples too.

They are located in Geneva, New York. You can learn more at Three Brothers Wineries and Estates.