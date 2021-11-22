A Thanksgiving Pizza? One Fayetteville Restaurant Has It On Their Menu!

Whether you are looking for a good meal while out shopping or to cater your own dinner party, Avicolli’s Coal-Fired Pizza and Kitchen has you covered this holiday season!

Located in Limestone Plaza in Fayetteville, the restaurant is open for both lunch and dinner Tuesday through Sundays. They serve up gourmet Italian dishes and have the only coal fire pizza oven in the area.

For Thanksgiving week, that oven will be cooking up pizzas with turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and gravy.

Avicolli’s Coal-Fired Pizza and Kitchen is also known for it’s creative cocktails, and will be offering some great seasonal selections for both Thanksgiving and the holiday season.

If you’re hosting a party during December, Avicolli’s Coal-Fired Pizza and Kitchen also offers many catering options allowing them to do the work – so you don’t have to.

“If you go on our website, we’ve got an online catering menu and we’re starting to do a lot of it, especially Christmas parties are coming up now” says Executive Chef Frank Ghia. “We have some great dishes that would be great for your holiday parties.”

Click here to see the full catering menu, then call (315) 637-5800 to talk specifics.

Avicolli’s Coal-Fired Pizza and Kitchen is located at 104 Limestone Plaza in Fayetteville. For more information and to see their full menu, you can visit, AvicollisCoalFire.com.