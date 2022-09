(WSYR-TV) — It’s that week when so many kids, parents, and other staff members are returning to school. Steve and Carrie took the opportunity to reminisce on their school outfits as kids, sharing some old photos.

Steve also ponders whether or not a person should change the setting back to where it was before on a toaster. Is it your responsibility, or the person before you?

Share your thoughts with us on Facebook at facebook.com/BridgeStreetTV.