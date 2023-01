(WSYR-TV) — The ukulele may seem like the simplest of instruments, but Deb Guarnieri’s uke has resonated around the world. She’s found ways to adapt the instrument so even people without hands can play all from right here in Central New York.

Deb has beginners classes Saturday mornings at the Canastota Library and Monday evenings at the Oneida Library.

You can connect with Deb on Facebook by searching “Ukulele Support Systems for upper limb disabilities.” You can find the Facebook page here.