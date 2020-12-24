A Virtual New Years Eve From CNY Jazz Central

It’s not too early to think about New Year Eve plans during these crazy times.
CNY Jazz Central is hosting a virtual concert to ring in 2021. They will start streaming New Year’s Eve at 7:00pm. Tickets are $19.95 each and they will email you a private link one hour before showtime.
For more information you can visit CNYJazz.org and to purchase tickets you can visit Tix.com.
