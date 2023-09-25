(WSYR-TV) — The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Kirsten Johnson, the Development Manager at Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York chapter, and Mary Koenig, the Administrator at Loretto Heritage Memory Life Community joined the show to discuss how you can help.

A Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Syracuse is October 1 at SRC Arena. The venue opens at 10 a.m. with Opening Ceremony at 11 a.m.

It’s free to register although participants are strongly encouraged to fundraise if they’re able.

Learn more at Alz.org/CNYwalk.