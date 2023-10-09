(WSYR-TV) — It’s getting to be that time of year where seniors are thinking about Medicare enrollment plans. AAA has you covered and can help you do the math. Medicare sales manager Alyssa McGovern is breaking it all down.

The annual enrollment period is the time of year that everyone who is Medicare eligible can make changes to their plans. Every year, from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, you have the opportunity to review plan options to make sure you are in the plan that fits your unique needs.

Even if you haven’t had changes, AAA’s Medicare review can uncover potential cost savings and additional benefits that may have gone unnoticed.

AAA provides no-cost reviews by phone, online, or in person. They can help do the math and crunch the numbers to provide an unbiased review on your best Medicare enrollment options.

You do not need to be a AAA member to use AAA Medicare.

Learn more at aaa.com/Medicare.