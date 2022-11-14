(WSYR-TV) — There are just about three weeks left in the Medicare enrollment window. It closes on Dec. 7 to get coverage in order for 2023. If you’re been holding off because the application process is intimidating, our friends at AAA can help you navigate the path.

AAA is known for their expertise in roadside, travel and insurance, and the company has added yet another way to bring trusted advisors to an area of need: Medicare enrollment.

AAA will have contracts with all the largest carriers in our the area, including Western New York, Rochester, Syracuse, etc.

You do NOT need to be a member to speak with one of their Licensed Medicare Advisors.

If you’d like to learn more about how AAA can help you navigate the Medicare picture, check them out online at AAA.com/Medicare.