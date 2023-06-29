(WSYR-TV) — Even if you have insurance or if you’ve received a quote in the past, insurance rates are always changing. That’s why AAA insurance is reminding the public to do an annual insurance checkup.

Insurance needs change with life milestones. Even if you have insurance or if you’ve received a quote in the past, there’s a good chance you could save money simply be getting a free quote.

Many people don’t realize that AAA has a full-service insurance agency.

At the same time, CSAA Insurance Group, a AAA insurer, is letting the public know that AAA Insurance will always be there for them, and it involves a nostalgic boy band original song! “Boys No More,” is the ultimate boy band combination comprised of pop culture icons Joey Fatone from *NSYNC, Nick Lachey from 98 Degrees, Joey McIntyre of New Kids On The Block, and Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men. They recorded a fun music video called “Make it Right,” which is a full-length original song, in partnership with CSAA.

As part of the promotion, mobile digital billboards are touring the country, and one arrived at AAA Western and Central New York. Baseball fans might see these ads at Syracuse Mets games this season.

Learn more at aaa.com/insurance. You can also find them on Facebook.