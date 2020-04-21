AAA Offers More Than Roadside Assistance

For more than one hundred years AAA has served many on the road but did you know that they also work to help find you the best rates when it comes to insurance.

With so many people searching to save money during the pandemic, your insurance options may be a great place to start to find great savings.

David Hodge, Vice President of Insurance at AAA Western and Central New York says you don’t have to be a AAA member to have an insurance policy. Being a member can help you qualify for additional insurance discounts with some carriers, he adds. AAA has multiple carriers like Travelers, Plymouth Rock, and Progressive, so they can help people find the right coverage at the best price.

If you’d like to learn more, AAA’s local agents can give you an inusrance quote by phone or email. To get started, call them at 1-888-671-7044 or visit AAA.com.

While the local offices are closed due to COVID-19 you can visit them here westerncentralny.aaa.com/insurance