ABC Hosts Major Crossover Premiere For “Station 19” and “Grey’s Anatomy”

ABC is hosting a big crossover event with two of their biggest shows, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and “Station 19” set to premiere for an all new season. Tim Fox had the chance to talk with Actress Chandra Wilson and Actor Jason George about their upcoming seasons.

The crossover premiere event kicks off on Thursday November 12th with “Station 19” at 8pm followed by “Grey’s Anatomy” at 9pm right here on News Channel 9.

