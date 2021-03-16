ABC’s Chris Connelly Talks 2021 Oscar Nominations

COVID-19 forced most movie theaters to close and stopped production on new films, but despite that, the motion picture academy is ready to honor the best films released over the past year at the Oscars.

This year’s Academy Awards is happening later than usual, April 25th. But the show will go on.

Nominations were announced this week and include:

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actress

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

“In a lot of ways, movies are going to be defined less by where you see them and more maybe by how long it takes to watch them” says ABC’s Entertainment Correspondent, Chris Connelly. “They give you about two hours and they give you a whole world and that leaves room for your imagination maybe in a way the binge-able series does not. Certainly, some of the movies nominated this year qualify in that category.”

