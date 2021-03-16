ABC’s Chris Connelly Talks 2021 Oscar Nominations

COVID-19 forced most movie theaters to close and stopped production on new films, but despite that, the motion picture academy is ready to honor the best films released over the past year at the Oscars.
This year’s Academy Awards is happening later than usual, April 25th. But the show will go on.
Nominations were announced this week and include:
Best Picture
- The Father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Actress
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Actor
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Steven Yeun, Minari
“In a lot of ways, movies are going to be defined less by where you see them and more maybe by how long it takes to watch them” says ABC’s Entertainment Correspondent, Chris Connelly. “They give you about two hours and they give you a whole world and that leaves room for your imagination maybe in a way the binge-able series does not. Certainly, some of the movies nominated this year qualify in that category.”
