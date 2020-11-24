ABC’s ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Crowns A New Winner

Another celebrity dancer has a new mirrorball trophy to don on their mantel and it’s not exactly who you might think.
Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe took home the coveted trophy on the season final of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Monday night. Bristowe was joined by Nev Schulman, Nelly and Justina Machado in the final episode of the season.
