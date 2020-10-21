ABC’s “The Goldbergs” Puts Their Spin On A Classic ’80s Movie

The Goldbergs returns to ABC on October 21st with all new episodes, and their Season 8 premiere pays tribute to the classic movie Airplane!

Sistina chatted with Hayley Orrantia who plays Erica Goldberg and guest star David Leisure who appeared in the original Airplane! movie.

The Goldbergs also stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Sam Lerner, George Segal and Jeff Garlin.

Click here to learn more about The Goldbergs and tune in at 8pm on NewsChannel 9.