Ace Hardware store now open in Brewerton

It is cold and snowy, but the owner of one local Ace Hardware store is already thinking of the warmer days ahead.

“Spring is sort of like the Super Bowl for hardware stores and that’s our busiest time” says Jeff Parzych, who owns the Brewerton location.

This will be the first Spring season for the store, which opened in the middle of last year.

Parzych says the Brewerton community was very much in need of a store of this type, and the positive response from customers so far has been overwhelming.

“Our mission is to provide customers with the neighborly advice and assistance they have come to expect from Ace” he says. “We look forward to becoming a helpful and valuable neighbor to the community, both inside and outside the walls of our store.”

The 9,400 square foot store is packed with thousands of essential products and supplies, including paint, lawn and garden, hardware, electrical, plumbing, automotive and home décor.

Parzych says even during winter, products like outdoor fire pits and BBQ grills are big sellers.

The Brewerton Ace Hardware store is located at 9655 Brewerton Road.

Store hours are:

Monday through Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 PM p.m.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Click here for more information or call (315) 676-0021.