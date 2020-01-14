Achieve Your Fitness Goals With The YMCA Of Central New York

Make the YMCA of Central New York part of your wellness goals for the New Year. The YMCA offers many programs that will help you keep on track. “We’re not just a swim and gym. We have so much more, especially in our family programming,” said Jeff Delperuto, the Southwest YMCA’s health and wellness director. “We try to cover all bases for our community, not just on fitness but definitely in the fitness area.”

The first step to achieving your goal is to set a smart goal. “If you’re thinking that it’s a new year, new you – and that’s a lot of us, myself included. We want to be fitter, we want to be thinner, we want to be stronger – if that’s what you’re saying to yourself, you just need to slow down and get rid of that thought and it really needs to be that smart goal. It has to be something specific,” said Delperuto. “Once you have that, then you can start putting that process forward of how you’re going to go about that and that’s where the Y can really help out.”

Every member receives three free orientations. These are 1-hour sessions with floor staff for members to get familiar with the facility. “It’s a great way to meet staff. It’s a great way to find out what machines you may want to use, what machines you may not want to use and the proper way to go about that,” said Delperuto.

Exercise isn’t the only solution to a fitness goal. Eating well is half the battle. “You can’t outwork a bad diet,” Delperuto pointed out. The YMCA offers counseling sessions with nutritionists to help you make better eating choices.

Every member has access to in-house childcare offered at the facilities. For busy parents, that’s two hours to workout without worry about children. “And sometimes it’s nice to just come in and get a cup of coffee and do some work while your children, you know they’re in a safe environment and you know they’re being entertained and in a productive manner,” said Delperuto.

Possibly the best part of membership at the Y that you don’t get anywhere else is the community created there. Group exercises are included with memberships which can create connections with other gym-goers and staff.

To find more programs that will help you meet your goals visit YMCACNY.org.