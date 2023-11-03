(WSYR-TV) — ACR Health serves people living with complex health conditions and they also provide harm reduction and other services.

The organization has been around for 40 years and they are celebrating that milestone in a special way. Andrea Wandersee is the chief operating officer at ACR Health and is filling folks in on the celebration.

The event will be hosted by Iris St. Meran and sponsored by Noble Health Services, Analytix Solutions, OneGroup, Brackens Financial Solutions Network, and Dannible & McKee.

The event will feature live music from Grupo Pagan, Salsa dancing with La Familia de la Salsa, Latin food from Epicuse, zero-proof spirits tastings, and mocktails. Master Mixologists from Crazy Daisies and Emerald Cocktail Kitchen will be offering up their best zero-proof cocktails to attendees.

There will be a raffle for a gift basket from Northland Communications of area goodies worth $700 including gift card from Wegmans, Pastabilities and many others.

ACR Health serves 13,000 people each year through our care management services for people living with complex health conditions, HIV/STI/Hep. C prevention and treatment, harm reduction services for people who use substances, and affirming programs for LGBTQ+ youth and their families.

The Zero-Proof Affair & Mocktail Master Off will take place next Thursday, Nov. 9 at the Redhouse Arts Center in Syracuse. Learn more at ACRHealth.org.